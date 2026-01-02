Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day at Discovery Park

Friday, June 6, 2026

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Discovery Park’s heritage park and lakes

Discovery Park of America will celebrate Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day on June 6, giving guests the opportunity to fish without a Tennessee fishing license. Anglers of all ages are invited to enjoy a day outdoors at the park’s lakes and fishing areas.

Guests who bring a fishing pole, along with parents accompanying young anglers, will receive free park admission for the day. Anglers arriving before 10 a.m. should enter through the Train Depot entrance, while guests arriving after 10 a.m. should use the main entrance. Wristbands will be provided to allow anglers to return to the park after taking fishing gear to their vehicles.

You will discover:

Fishing opportunities without a Tennessee fishing license

Family-friendly outdoor recreation

Easy access to Discovery Park’s fishing areas

A fun way to celebrate Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day

Free Fishing Day is part of Tennessee’s statewide initiative encouraging families and outdoor enthusiasts to experience fishing and connect with nature. Discovery Park’s lakes provide a scenic setting for beginners and experienced anglers alike.

This event is free for guests with a fishing pole and parents accompanying young anglers.

Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day is a courtesy of Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.