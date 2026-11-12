The Alhambra presents The Parks Classical Gala

THE PARKS CLASSICAL GALA

An Evening of Timeless Classical Treasures

Thursday, November 12, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Alhambra Theatre | Hopkinsville, Kentucky

FREE ADMISSION | ALL ARE WELCOME!

We warmly invite you to a special evening of beautiful and timeless classical music! This concert is a benefit performance to help support our own top-class Bassoonist Hyewon Park’s purchase of a professional bassoon as she continues her musical journey following her participation in the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA).

Admission is completely free, and donations are entirely voluntary.

Above all, our greatest wish is to share the beauty and joy of classical music with our wonderful community. We hope you will join us for an unforgettable evening featuring beloved classical masterpieces, virtuosic performances, and music performed by the Park family. Your presence alone will mean so much to us!

PROGRAM

-Bassoon Solo Masterpiece-

Colored Stones “Smoky Quartz” | Jenni Brandon

-Classical Favorites-

Bassoon Concerto 1st MVT. | Carl Maria von Weber

“Sicilienne” for Flute | Gabriel Fauré

Bassoon Sonata | Camille Saint-Saëns

Regnava nel silenzio from the opera Lucia di Lammermoor | Gaetano Donizetti

Piano Études, Op.25 – 2 | Chopin, Frédéric

Après un rêve | Gabriel Fauré

The Swan | Camille Saint-Saëns

-Celebrated Classics & Favorites-

La Capinera | Julius Benedict

Libertango | Astor Piazzolla

Por una cabeza | Carlos Gardel

The Entertainer | Scott Joplin

My Old Kentucky Home | Stephen Foster

