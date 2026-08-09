The Art of Model Railroading Opening Reception

Two of William Renzulli’s life-long passions have been art and model railroading. His upcoming exhibit, aptly titled The Art of Model Railroading, brings these worlds together for the first time with a series of drawings and paintings inspired by two model railroads: his, and that of his dear friend, Allan Rhodes. The work will be offered for sale at the Art Guild of Paducah during the month of September, with an opening reception on Friday, September 4th, 5-7PM. All are welcome.