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The Art of Model Railroading Opening Reception

The Art of Model Railroading Opening Reception

Two of William Renzulli’s life-long passions have been art and model railroading. His upcoming exhibit, aptly titled The Art of Model Railroading, brings these worlds together for the first time with a series of drawings and paintings inspired by two model railroads: his, and that of his dear friend, Allan Rhodes. The work will be offered for sale at the Art Guild of Paducah during the month of September, with an opening reception on Friday, September 4th, 5-7PM. All are welcome.

Art Guild of Paducah
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Art Guild of Paducah
(270) 210-4383
http://www.artguildofpaducah.org/

Artist Group Info

William Renzulli
Art Guild of Paducah
115 Market House Square
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 443-9420
admin@artguildofpaducah.com
http://www.artguildofpaducah.org