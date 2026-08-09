The Art of Model Railroading Opening Reception
The Art of Model Railroading Opening Reception
Two of William Renzulli’s life-long passions have been art and model railroading. His upcoming exhibit, aptly titled The Art of Model Railroading, brings these worlds together for the first time with a series of drawings and paintings inspired by two model railroads: his, and that of his dear friend, Allan Rhodes. The work will be offered for sale at the Art Guild of Paducah during the month of September, with an opening reception on Friday, September 4th, 5-7PM. All are welcome.
Art Guild of Paducah
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Art Guild of Paducah
(270) 210-4383
Artist Group Info
William Renzulli
Art Guild of Paducah
115 Market House SquarePaducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 443-9420
admin@artguildofpaducah.com