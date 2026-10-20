The Carson Center presents A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is a part of our 2026-2027 Broadway Series. Carson Center Broadway Subscribers receive priority access to tickets for this show. Become a new Broadway Subscriber or renew your subscription to buy early, keep the same seats for the full series, and secure tickets at the best season pricing. To become a Broadway subscriber, click here: https://my.thecarsoncenter.org/packages/fixed/88 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE:The untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalog of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway and head out on the road across America. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy filled musical memoir that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.