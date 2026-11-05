The Carson Center presents Leslie Odom, Jr.
The Carson Center presents Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated songwriter, actor, and a New York Times bestselling author. He is well known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Hamilton.
The Carson Center
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 22 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
(270) 444-0065
Artist Group Info
bailey@paducahsymphony.org