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The Carson Center presents Leslie Odom, Jr.

The Carson Center presents Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated songwriter, actor, and a New York Times bestselling author. He is well known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Hamilton.

The Carson Center
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 22 Jan 2027
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Event Supported By

Paducah Symphony Orchestra
(270) 444-0065
https://www.paducahsymphony.org/

Artist Group Info

bailey@paducahsymphony.org
The Carson Center
100 Ky, Ave.
Paducah , Kentucky 42003
270-450-4444
http://www.thecarsoncenter.org