The Carson Center presents Symphonic Dances
The Carson Center presents Symphonic Dances
BEETHOVEN | PIANO CONCERTO NO. 3
RACHMANINOFF | SYMPHONIC DANCES
Symphonic Dances, Rachmaninoff's final major composition, is an intentional, nostalgic and epic piece. In this piece, you'll hear melodies from the compositions that defined his career.
Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 is a brilliant work with a heavy influence from Mozart. Unlike Mozart, Beethoven chooses an unconventional key change from C minor to E major, furthering his hold on trends from the Romantic period.
The Carson Center
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
(270) 444-0065
Artist Group Info
bailey@paducahsymphony.org