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The Carson Center presents Symphonic Dances

The Carson Center presents Symphonic Dances

BEETHOVEN | PIANO CONCERTO NO. 3
RACHMANINOFF | SYMPHONIC DANCES
Symphonic Dances, Rachmaninoff's final major composition, is an intentional, nostalgic and epic piece. In this piece, you'll hear melodies from the compositions that defined his career.
Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 is a brilliant work with a heavy influence from Mozart. Unlike Mozart, Beethoven chooses an unconventional key change from C minor to E major, furthering his hold on trends from the Romantic period.

The Carson Center
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Paducah Symphony Orchestra
(270) 444-0065
https://www.paducahsymphony.org/

Artist Group Info

bailey@paducahsymphony.org
The Carson Center
100 Ky, Ave.
Paducah , Kentucky 42003
270-450-4444
http://www.thecarsoncenter.org