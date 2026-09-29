The Carson Center presents Symphonic Dances

BEETHOVEN | PIANO CONCERTO NO. 3

RACHMANINOFF | SYMPHONIC DANCES

Symphonic Dances, Rachmaninoff's final major composition, is an intentional, nostalgic and epic piece. In this piece, you'll hear melodies from the compositions that defined his career.

Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 is a brilliant work with a heavy influence from Mozart. Unlike Mozart, Beethoven chooses an unconventional key change from C minor to E major, furthering his hold on trends from the Romantic period.