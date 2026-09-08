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The Carson Center presents That Arena Rock Show wsg Mick Blankenship

The Carson Center presents That Arena Rock Show wsg Mick Blankenship

That Arena Rock Show is the ultimate high energy tribute to "Classic" Rock N' Roll. Performing legendary rock anthems that ruled the airwaves in the 70s and 80s. Including artists like: Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses to name a few. This show will take you on a trip back in time, turning every sized venue into an arena for a night! Get your lighters out and your fist in the air. This rock show is more than just music - it’s an experience!

The Carson Center
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Carson Center
(270) 443-9932
http://thecarsoncenter.org
The Carson Center
100 Ky, Ave.
Paducah , Kentucky 42003
270-450-4444
http://www.thecarsoncenter.org