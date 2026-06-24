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The Importance of Being Ernest Auditions

The Importance of Being Ernest Auditions

June 29th and 30th! The Importance of Being Earnest, a play by Oscar Wilde. Please be familiar with the monologues (see the post on our Facebook page to find the monologues) and expect cold reads at the auditions. This audition is for ages 18+. Sponsored by The Broadway Family Farms!

Playhouse in the Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jun 30, 2026.

Event Supported By

Playhouse in the Park
(270) 759-1752
wayne@playhousemurray.org
http://www.playhousemurray.org
Playhouse in the Park
701 Gil Hopson Dr.
Murray, Kentucky 42071
12707591752
wayne@playhousemurray.org
https://www.playhousemurray.org/