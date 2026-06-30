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The Movies at The Alhambra Theatre: Jurassic World-Rebirth

The Movies at The Alhambra Theatre: Jurassic World-Rebirth

Beat the heat and enjoy a family tradition! Our massive 2026 Movie Schedule at the historic Alhambra Theatre is officially here, and admission is 100% FREE for the entire community!

From morning kids’ favorites to cozy evening classics, we have something on the big screen for everyone. Check out our upcoming lineup…
Where: 507 S. Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY
Cost: FREE!

Bookmark this post, share it with your friends, and make plans to join us at the concessions bar for hot popcorn and cold drinks all season long! Supported proudly by Atlas Real Estate, The Silo Event Center, and the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library.

Learn more at pennyroyalarts.org

Alhambra Theatre
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Alhambra Theatre
270-887-4295
Alhambra Theatre
507 S. Main Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4295
margaret.prim@pennyroyalarts.org
http://pennyroyalarts.org