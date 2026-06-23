The Movies at The Alhambra Theatre: Zootopia 2

Beat the heat and enjoy a family tradition! Our massive 2026 Movie Schedule at the historic Alhambra Theatre is officially here, and admission is 100% FREE for the entire community!

From morning kids’ favorites to cozy evening classics, we have something on the big screen for everyone. Check out our upcoming lineup…

Where: 507 S. Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY

Cost: FREE!

Bookmark this post, share it with your friends, and make plans to join us at the concessions bar for hot popcorn and cold drinks all season long! Supported proudly by Atlas Real Estate, The Silo Event Center, and the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library.

Learn more at pennyroyalarts.org