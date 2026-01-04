Saturday, June 14, 2026

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Tennessee Room

Educators are invited to attend The Tennessee State Museum’s Summer Teacher Professional Development, a one-day learning experience focused on how the state’s culture, people and geography have shaped American music. This program is designed for teachers seeking engaging, standards-based content to bring history and the arts to life in their classrooms.

Over the past century, Tennessee has influenced American music like no other state, from the birth of country and blues to global icons such as Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley. Participants will explore how geography, traditions and diverse communities created sounds that changed the world through interactive lessons and classroom-ready activities.

Join us for a FREE 6-hour professional development day that will include:

Historical and cultural context

Classroom ready, standards-based activities

6 hours of in-service credit

An overview of FREE resources offered by the Tennessee State Museum

FREE lunch will be provided by Discovery Park of America

You will discover:

Historical and cultural context behind Tennessee’s musical legacy

Classroom-ready, standards-based activities

Opportunities to earn six hours of in-service credit

An overview of free educational resources from the Tennessee State Museum

This professional development session is part of an ongoing educational initiative to support teachers with meaningful content, innovative teaching tools and accessible resources that enhance student learning.

This event is free with Discovery Park admission or membership. Registration ends on June 5.

This event is brought to you by the Tennessee State Museum.