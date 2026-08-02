TNWR Hummingbird Banding Day

Coming up in just over a month, the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting our annual Hummingbird Banding Day on Saturday, August 8th! Come out to the Refuge Visitor's Center from 8-12 to see birds banded by Master Bander Cyndi Routledge. For the best chance to see banding in action, banders advise viewers to show up early!

Arts and crafts will be set up in the classroom for any who wish to participate, and hummingbird documentaries will be shown in the auditorium throughout the event. The Friends of TNWR will be selling hot lunches on the patio beginning around 10:00.

After the banding event, stick around to see "The Incredible Journey of the Butterflies", a documentary following the 2000-mile migration of monarch butterflies to a sanctuary in the highlands of Mexico! The showing will begin promptly at 2:00pm, and free popcorn will be available to those who want it!

