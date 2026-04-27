Toddler Storytime @ CCPL
Toddler Storytime @ CCPL
Toddler Story Time - Wednesday - 9:30-10:00 AM
CCPL Community Room B
CCPL’s Toddler Story Time is a fun, half-hour program for children aged 1-2 (12-36 months, accompanied by an adult. It features age-appropriate stories, songs, and activities based upon the foundation of the research-based Very Ready Reading Program, which offers seven ways to immerse kids in early literacy and reading readiness. No Registration is Required. - Siblings welcome.
Calloway County Public Library
09:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org