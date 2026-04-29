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WKCTC Exclusive Q&A with Andy Weir

WKCTC Exclusive Q&A with Andy Weir

Beyond the Page: A Challenger Center Conversation with Andy Weir

What if a middle school science teacher was humanity's last hope? That is the premise Andy Weir brought to life in Project Hail Mary, and it's the message at the heart of Challenger Center: to change the world and improve the future through STEM.

The Challenger Learning Center at Paducah is excited to announce we will be participating in a virtual webinar live with Andy Weir that will include Q&A with the author, moderated by national Challenger Center president Mike Kinkaid. Becuase we have access to this webinar, so do you!

Please join us on May 4, 2026, from 3 to 4 pm at the Clemens Fine Arts Center on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College to be part of this very special event. We will join other Challenger Learning Centers around the country to hear from this talented author.

CFAC - Clemens Fine Arts Center
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026

Event Supported By

West Kentucky Community and Technical College
270-554-9200
https://westkentucky.kctcs.edu/
CFAC - Clemens Fine Arts Center
4810 Alben Barkley Drive
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-534-3212
clemensfac@kctcs.edu
artsinfocus.org