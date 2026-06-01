© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woodland Nature Station Dino Day

Woodland Nature Station Dino Day

Does your child love dinosaurs? Visit the Nature Station as we travel way, way, WAY back in time and have fun learning about dinosaurs and other animals that lived in the prehistoric past! Join us for dinosaur-themed crafts and activities, plus special animal programs. All activities will be included with general Nature Station admission.

Woodlands Nature Station
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
http://www.landbetweenthelakes.us
Woodlands Nature Station
3146 Silver Trail Rd
Golden Pond, Kentucky 42211
270-924-2299
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
http://www.landbetweenthelakes.us