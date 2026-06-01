Woodland Nature Station Dino Day
Woodland Nature Station Dino Day
Does your child love dinosaurs? Visit the Nature Station as we travel way, way, WAY back in time and have fun learning about dinosaurs and other animals that lived in the prehistoric past! Join us for dinosaur-themed crafts and activities, plus special animal programs. All activities will be included with general Nature Station admission.
Woodlands Nature Station
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
Woodlands Nature Station
3146 Silver Trail RdGolden Pond, Kentucky 42211
270-924-2299
lblinfo@fs.fed.us