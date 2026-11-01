Woodlands Nature Station Fall Homeschool Learning Series
Woodlands Nature Station Fall Homeschool Learning Series
After the success of our spring series, we are excited to announce the details for our Fall Homeschool Learning Series, happening Mondays at 11am this November!
Sign up your homeschooler for one or all of our November homeschool programs.
These programs are designed for elementary aged students. Programs meet inside the Woodlands Nature Station theatre and may include outdoor activities. Program does not include Nature Station admission.
$3 per participant or $10 for the whole series. Call 270-924-2020 to reserve your spots.
Woodlands Nature Station
Every week through Nov 23, 2026.
Monday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
Woodlands Nature Station
3146 Silver Trail RdGolden Pond, Kentucky 42211
270-924-2299
lblinfo@fs.fed.us