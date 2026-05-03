Woodlands Nature Station Mother's Day Plant Sale
Woodlands Nature Station Mother's Day Plant Sale
Spring is here and it’s time to start planting! Native plants and wildflowers make great additions to anyone’s garden – they attract butterflies and birds, often require less
water and care than other plants, and look beautiful! Treat Mom to some new plants for her garden or pick out some for yourself!
Proceeds from the Native Plant Sale directly benefit the Woodlands Nature Station. Thank you for your support of this event each year! Prices and available species will be posted at least two weeks before the sale. Plants are first come, first served.
Woodlands Nature Station
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
Woodlands Nature Station
3146 Silver Trail RdGolden Pond, Kentucky 42211
270-924-2299
lblinfo@fs.fed.us