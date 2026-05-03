Woodlands Nature Station Mother's Day Plant Sale

Spring is here and it’s time to start planting! Native plants and wildflowers make great additions to anyone’s garden – they attract butterflies and birds, often require less

water and care than other plants, and look beautiful! Treat Mom to some new plants for her garden or pick out some for yourself!

Proceeds from the Native Plant Sale directly benefit the Woodlands Nature Station. Thank you for your support of this event each year! Prices and available species will be posted at least two weeks before the sale. Plants are first come, first served.

