Woodlands Nature Station Wolf Week
Woodlands Nature Station Wolf Week
Fall break is all about wolves at the Woodlands Nature Station! Come visit our resident endangered Red Wolves and join their “pack” of wolf admirers. Attend special wolf programs offered each day. Discover why these cunning canines have inspired awe in people for generations.
A full schedule for the week will be available in late summer. All activities will be included with general admission, which is $7 for ages 16+ and free for ages 15 and under.
https://www.facebook.com/events/923473876868009/
Source: https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/visit/woodland-nature-station/
Woodlands Nature Station
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
Woodlands Nature Station
3146 Silver Trail RdGolden Pond, Kentucky 42211
270-924-2299
lblinfo@fs.fed.us