Woodlands Nature Station Wolf Week

Fall break is all about wolves at the Woodlands Nature Station! Come visit our resident endangered Red Wolves and join their “pack” of wolf admirers. Attend special wolf programs offered each day. Discover why these cunning canines have inspired awe in people for generations.

A full schedule for the week will be available in late summer. All activities will be included with general admission, which is $7 for ages 16+ and free for ages 15 and under.

https://www.facebook.com/events/923473876868009/

Source: https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/visit/woodland-nature-station/

