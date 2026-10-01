WoodSongs presents Michael Johnathon

Michael Johnathon performs in concert for the Hickman County Memorial Library Sunday October 4 at 2PM.

Michael Johnathon is a log cabin dwelling, banjo and guitar playing folksinger and poet. He created the syndicated, live-audience broadcast of WoodSongs, heard on nearly 500 radio stations naTIPNWIDE. WoodSongs airs as a TV series on KET, the Kentucky Channel and PBS TV affiliates across America. He created the new TV series called WoodSongs Kids described as “Mister Rogers meets the Grand Ole Opry” also on KET and PBS stations and are both supported by Kentucky Tourism

Michael and the national WoodSongs fan base collected and distributed over 5,000 music instruments to musicians who lost everything in the tornadoes of western Kentucky, the floods of Appalachia and the storms of Helene, with over 1000 people standing in line at Warren Wilson College in Asheville to receive free guitars, banjos, fiddle, mandolins cellos and more

He is recipient of the prestigious Milner Award, the highest award given to any artist in Kentucky, presented by Gov. Andy Beshear. Aside from 23 albums and 6 published books, his latest release is a book of POETRY called SEEDS, already nominated as Kentucky Poet Laureate and will be featured at the Kentucky Book Festival this November.

Seating is FREE and families are invited. The concert celebrates the music of America's "front porch" Sunday October 4 2PM at the Hickman County Memorial Library 110 Craig Lane, Clinton KY. For information contact (270) 653-2225 or email hickman.co.mem.lib@gmail.com

The program is funded in part by the Kentucky Humanities Council with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.