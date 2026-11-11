YAC Special Auction of Jerry Watson
YAC Special Auction of Jerry Watson
Join us Thursday, November 12, from 5-7 PM at Yeiser Art Center for a special closing auction featuring Jerry Watson's stunning painting of a Rolls-Royce! This is your opportunity to take home a one-of-a-kind work of art while supporting the arts in our community. Don't miss your chance to bid on this exceptional piece along with some great local pieces!
Yeiser Art Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 BroadwayPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com