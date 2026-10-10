YAC Under the Bonnet Opening Reception

🏁 UNDER THE BONNET: THE ART OF BRITISH MOTORS 🇬🇧

Join us at the Yeiser Art Center for the opening reception of Under the Bonnet: The Art of British Motors on Friday, October 16 from 5–7 PM!

Celebrate the beauty, craftsmanship, and history of British motoring through an exhibition bringing together the art and culture surrounding these iconic automobiles.

Come enjoy an evening at the gallery, meet fellow car and art enthusiasts, and be among the first to experience this exciting new exhibition.

Bring a friend, admire some beautiful machines, and raise a glass to British motoring! 🇬🇧🏎️

Free and open to the public.

