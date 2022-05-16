© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime

Officer, suspect killed in shooting at Marshall Co. sheriff's office

WKMS | By Derek Operle,
Liam Niemeyer
Published May 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT
unnamed.jpg
WKMS
/
Liam Niemeyer

This story has been updated.

Several law enforcement and emergency service agencies are responding to an incident at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Capt. Matt Hilbrecht with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WKMS that a law enforcement officer and suspect were involved in a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

According to Hilbrecht, an unidentified subject shot a Calloway County sheriff's deputy at the sheriff's office in Benton and deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

The law enforcement officer was taken to Marshall County Hospital. Hilbrecht confirmed to WKMS that the Calloway County deputy died injuries sustained in the shooting.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting. A statement is expected to be released in the next hour.

Tags

Crime marshall countyofficer shot
Derek Operle
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
See stories by Derek Operle
Liam Niemeyer
"Liam Niemeyer is a reporter for the Ohio Valley Resource covering agriculture and infrastructure in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and also serves Assistant News Director at WKMS. He has reported for public radio stations across the country from Appalachia to Alaska, most recently as a reporter for WOUB Public Media in Athens, Ohio. He is a recent alumnus of Ohio University and enjoys playing tenor saxophone in various jazz groups."
See stories by Liam Niemeyer
Related Content