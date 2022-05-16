Officer, suspect killed in shooting at Marshall Co. sheriff's office

This story has been updated.

Several law enforcement and emergency service agencies are responding to an incident at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Capt. Matt Hilbrecht with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WKMS that a law enforcement officer and suspect were involved in a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

According to Hilbrecht, an unidentified subject shot a Calloway County sheriff's deputy at the sheriff's office in Benton and deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

The law enforcement officer was taken to Marshall County Hospital. Hilbrecht confirmed to WKMS that the Calloway County deputy died injuries sustained in the shooting.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting. A statement is expected to be released in the next hour.