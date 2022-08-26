© 2022
Crime

Two dead after shooting at Henderson shelter

WKU Public Radio | By Dalton York
Published August 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT
Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky.
Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky.

Two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a Henderson shelter.

Henderson Police officials say the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Harbor House Christian Center, a shelter for unhoused men in the city.

Police identified 37-year-old Kenneth B. Gibbs as the primary suspect in the shooting.

Officers found Gibbs at a location about seven miles from the shelter nearly two hours after the shooting.

Gibbs was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

He was reportedly a resident at the shelter.

This report will be updated.

Dalton York
Dalton York is a Morning Edition host and reporter for WKYU in Bowling Green. He is a graduate of Murray State University, where he majored in History with a minor in Nonprofit Leadership Studies. While attending Murray State, he worked as a student reporter at WKMS. A native of Marshall County, he is a proud product of his tight-knit community.
