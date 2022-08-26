Two dead after shooting at Henderson shelter
Two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a Henderson shelter.
Henderson Police officials say the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Harbor House Christian Center, a shelter for unhoused men in the city.
Police identified 37-year-old Kenneth B. Gibbs as the primary suspect in the shooting.
Officers found Gibbs at a location about seven miles from the shelter nearly two hours after the shooting.
Gibbs was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
He was reportedly a resident at the shelter.
This report will be updated.