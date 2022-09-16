Paducah police charge 23 people for alleged fentanyl trafficking

Leadership for the Paducah Police Department say an 18-month investigation has led to arresting and indicting 23 people from western Kentucky and southern Illinois for charges related to alleged fentanyl trafficking.

At a press conference Friday afternoon , Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said law enforcement saw “an increase of fentanyl” over the summer of 2020 in the Paducah area.

“By early 2021, our detectives had identified a significant source they believed to be selling fentanyl in the Paducah area. Additionally, we began to see an increase in fentanyl related overdoses,” Laird said. “As the investigation continued through 2021, it became clear that these individuals were responsible for supplying large quantities of fentanyl to the Paducah area.”

Laird said some of those ultimately charged and arrested were well known to Paducah police with previous criminal histories. He said as the law enforcement investigation identified “out of state sources,” the FBI became involved in the investigation.

The law enforcement official said a McCracken County grand jury last week indicted 23 people in connection to the investigation, and also a separate federal grand jury this week indicted several people.

Paducah police and the FBI began to make arrests Wednesday, Laird said, and have arrested 14 people as of Friday afternoon.

Laird said since Wednesday, law enforcement have obtained through search warrants 3000 fentanyl pills, ecstasy pills, over a pound of marijuana, a nine millimeter rifle and approximately $217,000. In total since the investigation began 18 months ago, officers have taken 8000 fentanyl pills, six handguns, two rifles and over $242,000.

“It is without question that this operation has likely saved an unknown number of lives,” Laird said. “While this operation was underway on Wednesday, our patrol officers responded to a fentanyl overdose where the person was unresponsive, could barely breathe. The quick action of the officer utilizing Narcan revived that individual. We know that there are still people selling fentanyl, and I want them to know that we'll continue to vigorously seek them out and arrest them.”

Laird said more arrests and indictments related to the investigation are expected in the future.

According to law enforcement, the arrested individuals are as followed:

19-year-old Jasmine D. Baker of Ohio Street in Paducah, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

26-year-old Garrett E. Beach of Metropolis, Illinois, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

37-year-old Avian M. Costello of Jack Gray Drive in Paducah, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

46-year-old Lavance N. Davenport Sr. of South 6th Street in Paducah, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

20-year-old Lavanti N. Davenport of Levin Avenue in Paducah, charged with four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

28-year-old Enrico G. Fuhr of North 23rd Street in Paducah, charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

30-year-old Johnny B. Harmon III of Park Avenue in Paducah, charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

23-year-old De’Tysha L. Laster of Coronado Court in Paducah, charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

37-year-old Christopher J. Russell of Jack Gray Drive in Paducah, charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

23-year-old Samuel G. Shocklee of Calvert City, Kentucky, charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

29-year-old Cameron Shumpert, of Levin Avenue in Paducah, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense)

31-year-old Dorian Q. Shumpert of Glenwood Drive in Paducah, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense)

19-year-old Dominick D. Tyler of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

25-year-old Paul G. West of Lone Oak Road in Paducah, charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense)

According to law enforcement, individuals who have been indicted but have not yet arrested are as followed:

24-year-old Michael J. Abbage of Levin Avenue in Paducah, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

21-year-old Romeneo L. Beard of Levin Avenue in Paducah, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

45-year-old Michelle L. Cohoon of Grogan Circle in Paducah, charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

47-year-old Lisa D. Collins of Otis Dinning Drive in Paducah, charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and speeding 10 mph over the speed limit

27-year-old Lavance N. Davenport Jr. of South 6th Street in Paducah, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense)

24-year-old Channing T. Grentzer of Stately Vision Lane in Paducah, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

21-year-old McKenzie N. Hopkins of Ledbetter, Kentucky, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

34-year-old Xavier R. Mcphee of Walter Jetton Drive in Paducah, charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license