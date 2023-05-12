© 2023
Criminal Justice

Former Louisville police officer admits to using excessive force in 2020 protest

Louisville Public Media | By Jess Clark
Published May 12, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT
J. Tyler Franklin
/

A former Louisville Metro Police officer pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to using excessive force during the 2020 protests against racial injustice.

Richard Ross Wiedo, 37, admitted to violating a person’s civil rights when he fired a “less-than-lethal“ foam round indiscriminately into a crowd on May 30, 2020, striking someone in the face.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Wiedo said he shot the round into the crowd “after a water bottle was thrown from the back of the crowd.”

“Wiedo admitted he had not identified who had thrown the bottle and was not deploying his 40mm direct impact munition at anyone who was being actively aggressive,” the release reads.

He pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of using unreasonable force, which carries a maximum fine of $100,000.

As part of his plea agreement, if accepted by the court, Wiedo will forfeit his Kentucky law enforcement certification and agree not to seek any future employment in law enforcement.

Wiedo resigned from LMPD on June 24, 2022, according to a department spokesperson.

He is among several LMPD officers being federally prosecuted for alleged civil rights violations.

In August 2022, the DOJ charged four current and former LMPD officers with offenses, including excessive force and conspiracy, for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

In March the DOJ released the findings of a yearslong investigation into LMPD, which federal officials say found a “pattern or practice” of unconstitutional policing. The DOJ is currently seeking public input on how to reform the department as it crafts a settlement agreement with the city.

