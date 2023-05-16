Tennessee church members hope thieves who stole truckload of organ pipes will repent

Members of a far western Tennessee church are hoping and praying that whoever stole a truck loaded with 2,000 organ pipes will repent.

News outlets report Calvary Episcopal Church in Memphis had loaded a leased truck with nearly 2,000 historic organ pipes for transport to the Spencer Organ Company in Boston, where they were to undergo a restoration. But church leaders discovered the truck missing on Sunday.

A statement posted on the church’s website says Memphis Police and the transportation company are involved in the search.

The statement says the church is hoping the thief abandons the truck upon realizing the 90-year-old pipes have no street value.