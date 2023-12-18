KSP identifies remains found in Lake Barkley nearly 25 years ago

Kentucky State Police announced on Monday that they have identified human remains found in Lake Barkley in 1999.

KSP identified the man as Roger Dale Parham, an Arkansas man who went missing nearly 25 years ago while awaiting trial on various criminal charges.

Two fishermen found his remains in 1999, which KSP officials say were wrapped in heavy tire chains and anchored by a hydraulic jack.

Earlier this year, the police agency worked with a private forensic laboratory that specializes in forensic genealogy to test the DNA on the remains, which led investigators to one of Parham’s relatives.

When Parham disappeared in March of 1999, officials believed he was trying to flee prosecution.

Because of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Parham’s remains, KSP is investigating the case as a homicide.