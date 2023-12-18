© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KSP identifies remains found in Lake Barkley nearly 25 years ago

WKMS
Published December 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST

Kentucky State Police announced on Monday that they have identified human remains found in Lake Barkley in 1999.

KSP identified the man as Roger Dale Parham, an Arkansas man who went missing nearly 25 years ago while awaiting trial on various criminal charges.

Two fishermen found his remains in 1999, which KSP officials say were wrapped in heavy tire chains and anchored by a hydraulic jack.

Earlier this year, the police agency worked with a private forensic laboratory that specializes in forensic genealogy to test the DNA on the remains, which led investigators to one of Parham’s relatives.

When Parham disappeared in March of 1999, officials believed he was trying to flee prosecution.

Because of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Parham’s remains, KSP is investigating the case as a homicide.
Tags
Criminal Justice Kentucky State PoliceDNA testing
Related Content