Bowling Green man convicted in federal terrorism trial

Following a seven-day trial, a Bowling Green man has been convicted in a federal terrorism-related case.

Thirty-four-year-old Mirsad Ramic was found guilty in U.S. District Court of providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) and receiving military type training from the militant group.

According to evidence presented to jurors, Ramic and two co-conspirators traveled to Turkey in 2014, crossed into Syria, and joined ISIS. ISIS, a Salafi-jihadist group that conducts terrorist attacks worldwide, that has been designated a “foreign terrorist organization” by the Secretary of State since 2004.

A picture of Ramic posted on social media depicted him, among other things, wearing camouflage clothing and standing in front of a truck outfitted with an anti-aircraft gun and the ISIS flag. After joining ISIS, Ramic and his co-conspirators remained in contact with each other and discussed, among other things, his use of an anti-aircraft weapon to shoot at planes.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Ramic, a dual U.S.-Bosnian citizen, joined an ISIS fighting unit comprised primarily of Bosnian foreign fighters, and participated in the militant group’s offensive in Kobane, Syria.

Ramic has been in federal custody since 2021 after being deported to the U.S. from Turkey.

Ramic is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 24 and faces up to 50 years in prison.

