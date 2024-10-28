Murray State basketball player arrested for domestic violence related charges

A former Murray State men’s basketball player was arrested Sunday night on three different charges, including two involving alleged domestic violence.

Sophomore Lawrent Rice was charged with assault, strangulation and criminal mischief.

The assault and strangulation charges were related to domestic violence, according to the Calloway County Jail’s website.

Following his arrest, Murray State Athletics issued a statement on social media stating that Rice is no longer on the men’s basketball team and that the department would not make any further comments on the matter.

Statement from Murray State Athletics. pic.twitter.com/KnEntVkFU9 — Murray State MBB (@RacersHoops) October 28, 2024

The former basketball player was a second-year guard from Dayton, Ohio.

Rice’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.