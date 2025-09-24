Christian County Jail authorized to house up to 100 ICE detainees

Christian County’s Fiscal Court authorized the local jail to implement health services Tuesday that will allow the facility to house up to 100 detainees from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Magistrates approved a measure that will allow the jail to contract 24/7 healthcare services – which Jailer Adam Smith says is necessary as part of its agreement with ICE to house detained immigrants. Smith estimates housing ICE inmates would bring the county at least $600,000 dollars a year moving forward.