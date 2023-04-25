© 2023
Education

Officials detail cost-of-living adjustments during Murray State University budget town hall

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published April 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
murray_state.jpg
WKMS

Murray State University officials detailed a proposed cost-of-living adjustment or COLA for school employees during a budget town hall on campus Tuesday.

University administrators hailed the COLA as the biggest since the Fiscal Year 2000.

MSU Vice President of Finances and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley said it’s a ranged adjustment that includes a 3% increase “across the board” and a $500 dollar flat component, meaning that — depending on each employee’s salary — it represents a 3.3 to 5.5% salary increase.

Dudley said the proposed model averaged out to around a 4.57% increase for each employee.

This comes just one year after the university approved a 3% COLA for all of its employees.

Murray State President Bob Jackson also announced a new minimum wage threshold for student workers at $8 an hour. Student wages are set departmentally. This new threshold falls just below the previously reported average student wage of $8.15 at the school.

The Murray State University Budget Town Hall can be streamed in its entirety below:

Derek Operle
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
