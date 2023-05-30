© 2023
Education

All three of Kentucky’s spellers eliminated from Scripps National Spelling Bee

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published May 30, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT
The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee competition is being held in Maryland. A trio of Kentucky children competed in and were eliminated during the preliminary competition — which included more than 230 spellers.

A trio of western Kentucky elementary and middle school students were among the more than 230 competing in the preliminary round of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Tuesday in Maryland.

All three were eliminated during the preliminary competition.

Bowling Green Junior High student Ian Gibson lasted the longest, making it to the third round before incorrectly spelling “verset” — which is what you call a short, poetic line, especially from a sacred book.

Isabella Carver, 11, studies at Hanson Elementary School in Hopkins County. She was eliminated during the second round Tuesday after incorrectly defining the word “ingratiate.”

Noah Brumfield, a 13-year-old James Madison Middle School student, was also eliminated during the second round. He incorrectly defined the word “turgor,” a medical term referring to the normal fullness or tension produced by the fluid content of living cells.

All three Kentuckian competitors were sponsored by Visit Hopkinsville.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will hold its championship round later this week.

Derek Operle
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
