UT Martin names Yancy Freeman as new chancellor
The University of Tennessee’s Board of Trustees on Friday appointed Yancy Freeman to serve as the next chancellor for U-T Martin.
Freeman is replacing former chancellor Keith Carver, who moved to a position at U-T’s Institute of Agriculture earlier this year.
According to a press release from U-T Martin, Freeman has worked at U-T Chattanooga for the last 25 years in various admissions, recruitment and enrollment roles. His first day leading the Weakley County campus will be on August 9th.