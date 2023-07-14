© 2023
Education

UT Martin names Yancy Freeman as new chancellor

WKMS
Published July 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT

The University of Tennessee’s Board of Trustees on Friday appointed Yancy Freeman to serve as the next chancellor for U-T Martin.

Freeman is replacing former chancellor Keith Carver, who moved to a position at U-T’s Institute of Agriculture earlier this year.

According to a press release from U-T Martin, Freeman has worked at U-T Chattanooga for the last 25 years in various admissions, recruitment and enrollment roles. His first day leading the Weakley County campus will be on August 9th.

