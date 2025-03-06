UT Martin breaks ground on new TEST Hub facility

University of Tennessee at Martin officials recently broke ground on a new $18 million facility geared toward boosting workforce and economic development efforts in the region.

Construction on the Tennessee Entrepreneurial Science and Technology (TEST) Hub construction site began in late February, after a ceremony at the building site.

According to a press release , the new facility will provide a “hands-on manufacturing engineering education” at a postsecondary level while also offering opportunities for regional high schools. These educational services will be offered through partnerships with the Tennessee Universities of Applied Technology (TCAT) Henry/Carroll and Dyersburg State Community College.

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd said in that release that the site will provide a combination of educational services, business centers and manufacturing workshops. He said this multifaceted project represents what the college system can do when it fosters collaboration.

“For the state of Tennessee to be successful, we were most successful when we worked together. This is just the epitome of that, and we’re so proud to be a lead partner in that and have it on our campus and be partnering with our folks at the TCAT and the community college,” Boyd said.

In addition to being an educational facility, the TEST Hub will be the new home of the UT Martin Regional Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (REED) Center, which assists business owners through one-on-one consultations and training programs.

“The Tennessee Entrepreneurial Science and Technology Hub, the TEST Hub, will serve as the cornerstone for economic and workforce development in Northwest Tennessee,” said UT Chancellor Yancy Freeman. “It will forge innovative partnerships between industry and educational institutions, strengthening our region’s workforce and economic vitality.”

The TEST Hub is expected to be complete in 2027.