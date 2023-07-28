Imagination Library bringing free children’s book program to McCracken County

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding its free children’s book program to McCracken County.

The McCracken County Public Library announced its partnership with the Imagination Library this week. The program, which officially launches on Aug. 1, will provide McCracken County children under age 5 years with free books every month until their fifth birthday. If a child is signed up for the program when they are born, they will receive 60 free children’s books through the nonprofit.

McCracken County Public Library director Justin Brasher said the program would expand literacy in the far western Kentucky county.

“We have a lot of families that either don't have time to go to a library [or] they don't have the money to buy books,” Brasher said. “This is a great opportunity for children to get free high quality books in the mail every month.”

Some studies have shown that reading to young children, even before they start school, can lead to increased vocabulary for those kids and set a foundation for success once they start their formal education.

Brasher said reading to children greatly increases their literacy.

“It promotes their learning and promotes their reading levels. And they grew up to be great readers, great leaders,” he said. “All of their scores in school and education, social experience, it's all improved by reading.”

McCracken County families can sign their children up for the Imagination Library by mail or in-person at the McCracken County Public Library. The library will also host an informational event on Aug. 1 to promote the early childhood reading program and help families register to receive free books.