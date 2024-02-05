GOP lawmakers eye dissolving governing body of Tennessee’s only public historically Black university

A proposal at the state legislature would terminate Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees. And another bill would subsequently transfer authority over the school to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, or THEC.

The proposals come after criticisms from the Republican-led legislature over the school’s financial management. Last year, an audit highlighted needs for more dorms and off campus housing to accommodate records numbers of students. The university board agreed to make changes that were suggested in the audit from the comptroller’s office. The legislature gave the school a one-year reprieve to implement those changes. That’s also when the state authorized a $2 million forensic audit of the university.

But Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, said the school has not complied with auditors. “Documents that they were requesting weren’t being provided by TSU. That raises a very strong question,” Lundberg said. TSU disputes that claim. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the university wrote “TSU has been cooperative with forensic auditors and conducts weekly meetings with the forensic auditors to ensure the institution is being responsive to auditor requests.”

Lundberg also pointed to recent claims from students about issues with their scholarships and account balances. The university wrote that it has worked with students so that they can make “informed decisions about the financial aid and scholarship opportunities.”

“Unless there is any other action taken by the legislature, June 30th, that board will cease to exist,” Lundberg said.

The university said it will continue “to work with legislators to secure a multi-year extension of the Board.”

Recent history

This proposed dissolution comes months after a federal report found that Tennessee had underfunded the school by more than $2 billion in recent decades. When that news broke, students lamented the opportunities TSU had missed out on. Shaun Wimberly Jr., the student representative on TSU’s board of trustees, said $2.1 billion of investment could have completely changed the educational experience.

“We’re left to sit here as students, as alumni, as faculty and wonder: What could our university have been?” he said during a press conference in October.

Lundberg said, “This has nothing to do with that federal report.” Instead he said it’s about “ongoing and blatant financial mismanagement.”

Meanwhile, the TSU Board of Trustees is searching for a new president. Dr. Glenda Glover announced in the fall that she would resign at the end of this school year. The current board of trustees is set to announce their pick for the school’s new leader sometime in April. In its statement, the university warned lawmakers that this kind of legislation could impact its recruiting efforts and do “irreparable harm to Tennessee State University’s national reputation.”

According to Lundberg’s bill, all rules and policies in effect when the board dissolves would remain in effect under THEC. Likewise, any changes made with THEC at the helm would remain in effect when the board is reconstituted. Lundberg said THEC does not have experience governing universities in this capacity. “If this were to occur, I don’t envision that that would be a long term process,” Lundberg added.

According to the current TSU Board of Trustees bylaws, the governor appoints eight out of 10 members. At least six must live in Tennessee, and at least three must be alumni of the school. The final two board members are a faculty member and a non-voting student trustee.