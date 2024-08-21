After UK diversity office elimination, Murray State responds to questions about its campus initiatives

While the University of Kentucky announced earlier this week that it would be eliminating its Office of Institutional Diversity, Murray State University does not appear to have immediate plans to take a similar action.

UK President Eli Capilouto cited recent legislative efforts in the Commonwealth to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and offices at public universities in the university’s decision to eliminate that office Tuesday.

When asked if MSU officials were considering a similar decision, the school sent the following statement to WKMS about its Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Access:

“Murray State University has had an Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) for many years. Pursuant to state and federal laws, this office is focused on equal opportunity including Title IX and operates in a compliance function for complaints, investigations and training regarding illegal discrimination and illegal harassment consistent with the University's non discrimination statement. This office has a responsibility for remaining impartial and therefore holds no advocacy role.”

According to the Office of IDEA’s mission statement , it works with MSU to “remove (actual and perceived) obstacles and barriers to access to the institution driven by acts of alleged illegal discrimination and harassment.”

Meanwhile, the MSU department formerly known as the Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership and Inclusive Excellence (OMI) got a new name over the summer: it’s now the Office of Student Enrichment, Academic Excellence and Leadership (SEAL).