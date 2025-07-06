Patterson begins tenure as Murray State president, takes reins of Racer Nation

Murray State University now officially has a new president.

Ron K. Patterson just completed his first week at the reins of Racer Nation. Much of it, he said during an interview on Thursday, has been “a whirlwind” of activity centered on connecting with the campus community and getting acclimated to his new home.

“That's what I've been focusing on for the first three days: making sure I connect with our constituencies, and I think I'm doing pretty good,” he said.

Patterson comes to Murray State after serving as the president of Chadron State College in Nebraska. He has 25 years of experience in higher education – including various administrative roles in admissions, enrollment and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

One of Patterson’s biggest aims, as he said during many of his interviews before assuming leadership at Murray State , is to be available not only to students, faculty and staff, but also the wider community. To that end, in the fall, Patterson hopes to launch what he’s called the Racer Spirit Listening Tour to get input from various communities and constituent groups across the region. He said that stops for it will be announced in the coming weeks.

“In terms of my leadership style, one is going to be fostering relationships [and] building connections that help us, again, strive towards excellence,” Patterson said. “That's both through students, being accessible and visible, and walking the campus with faculty and staff. That's attending the appropriate shared governance meetings, but also allowing them time and space and platforms to engage with me.”

Patterson believes his biggest challenges during the early days of his tenure will be making progress on the university’s several ongoing capital projects, which include a new School of Nursing and Health Professions building and a learning commons and residential hall.

“My role coming in … as a new president is to make sure that we continue to move those projects forward in a very timely manner, so that we see them come to fruition, to be erected and built in the coming years,” he said.

During the early days of presidency, Patterson said he hopes to build on the momentum and success of his predecessor, Bob Jackson. Jackson retired on June 30 after leading the school for seven years and now holds the title of president emeritus at MSU.

“I think President Jackson has done a fantastic job in seven years here. I want to continue to add to the legacy that he's established, and continue to elevate Murray State University,” he said. “And if I focus on that and build and bring along the students, faculty and staff, our alumni [and] donors, you know, the sky's the limit for Murray State University.”

In addition to sending out messages to students, professors, staff, community members, donors and other people connected to Murray State, Patterson also had the opportunity to meet Gov. Andy Beshear when he stopped by campus Wednesday to visit with members of the Governor’s Scholars Program.

“We rushed to meet him and also share a few words with him, but also listen to him speak powerful and empowering words to our Governor’s Scholar students,” the school president said. “I feel that he's going to [continue to] be a strong supporter … for Murray State University and our region.”

Moving forward, Patterson just wants to be “the best version of Ron each and every day” in efforts to serve the school along with its students, faculty, staff and surrounding community.

“I'm a family guy. I'm a student-centered individual. I'm a servant-leader. And if I continue to serve with those principles, I think that I'll be very successful here,” he said. “My success is everybody's success around the table, across the campus community, the city of Murray, our 18-county service region, our alumni, our donors, our friends. We all will share in this success and continue to elevate Murray State University.”