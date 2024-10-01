Murray State regents hire firm to conduct search for next president

The Murray State University Board of Regents approved a contract Tuesday for the firm Academic Search Inc. to help find candidates for the college’s next president.

The university announced Monday that its current president, Bob Jackson, will be retiring at the end of June 2025. He’ll remain in an advisory role with Murray State through the end of October 2025, and will have the title of president emeritus.

The search firm will be paid at a rate equal to 30% of the next president’s first-year salary.

In a letter to the board, Jackson – a former Kentucky state Senator who’s been in the university office since 2018 – said serving his alma mater has been “the capstone” of his professional career.