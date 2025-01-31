© 2025
Search for next president of Murray State University advances

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published January 31, 2025 at 2:53 PM CST
Murray State University

Members of the Murray State University Board of Regents convened Friday to select semifinalists in the search for the western Kentucky college’s next president.

The special called meeting of the Presidential Search Committee lasted just over two hours, with much of it spent in closed session. Eleven semifinalists were selected following the closed session, using pre-assigned applicant numbers to protect the privacy of the individuals.

The officials are being aided in the search for the school’s next president by Academic Search, a firm contracted by the school in October. Wanda Biggum, a senior consultant and senior executive coach with the firm, attended Friday’s meeting.

A timeline for the hiring process was not announced.

MSU president Bob Jackson announced his retirement in September. The former Democratic state lawmaker has served as Murray’s acting president since 2018 and was permanently appointed in 2019. His retirement becomes effective on June 30.

After he retires, Jackson will remain in an advisory role with Murray State through the end of October and have the title of president emeritus.
