Murray State offers credits to students displaced after extended power outage

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published February 24, 2025 at 4:44 PM CST

Murray State University is offering credits to students who were displaced after their dorms suffered a power outage following a lightning strike on campus last weekend.

The estimated 500 residents of RH White and Regents Hall were required to be out of the dorms for a week following the storm, with both halls reopened to residents this past Sunday.

A university official confirmed that residents are being given the option to choose between $350 in credit being applied to their RacerCard student accounts to cover food, incidental and housing costs and a $350 Walmart gift card.

An online petition that launched in the wake of the outage called for accountability from the university when it comes to housing. It's gained more than 1,700 e-signatures since its Feb. 16 launch.
Derek Operle
Derek Operle
