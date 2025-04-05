© 2025
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Visas revoked for ‘small number’ of international students at University of Kentucky

Kentucky Lantern | By McKenna Horsley
Published April 5, 2025 at 9:12 AM CDT
William T. Young Library at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Mark Cornelison
/
University of Kentucky
William T. Young Library at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Some graduate students at the University of Kentucky have had their visas revoked, President Eli Capilouto said in a campus-wide message Friday afternoon.

In his message, Capilouto wrote that the Department of Homeland Security notified UK that the department was revoking some F-1 student visas. The president didn’t specify the number of students affected but said it was a “small number.” He said university officials contacted the students to offer information and support.

“The university will always comply with the law,” Capilouto said. “We also will make abundantly clear that our more than 1,300 international students and scholars are valued members of this special community.”

UK is “working to understand changing federal policies” that are affecting campuses, Capilouto said. UK international students are encouraged to direct questions they may have to the university’s International Student and Scholars Services center.

The news at the Kentucky university comes on the heels of the Trump administration’s efforts to ramp up deportations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that the State Department has revoked 300 or more student visas.

At the University of Louisville, President Gerry Bradley told reporters Thursday morning that no students there had a visa revoked at that time.

This story was originally published by the Kentucky Lantern.
Tags
Education University of Kentucky
McKenna Horsley
McKenna Horsley covers state politics for the Kentucky Lantern. She previously worked for newspapers in Huntington, West Virginia, and Frankfort, Kentucky. She is from northeastern Kentucky.
See stories by McKenna Horsley
Related Content