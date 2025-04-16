© 2025
Murray State confirms revocation of international student visa by Department of Homeland Security

WKMS
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:37 PM CDT
Murray State University

At least one Murray State University international student has had their visa revoked by the Department of Homeland Security.

A university spokesperson confirmed the revocation Wednesday, saying that MSU officials have reached out to offer support to the student.

The reason behind DHS’s decision has not been disclosed.

The University of Kentucky confirmed earlier this month that a “small number” of international students have had their visas revoked by the DHS. Campbellsville University officials also told Inside Higher Ed that some of their international students have had their visas pulled.

Nationwide, the DHS has revoked at least 1,300 visas from international students.
