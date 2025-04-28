Murray State students using drones to map Wi-Fi networks for NASA-backed project

A team of Murray State University students have been using drones to map local Wi-Fi networks on the school’s western Kentucky campus. The research project, funded through a NASA-Kentucky grant, could have practical applications concerning drone technology in emergency response situations.

Abdulrahman Yarali, a professor of cybersecurity and network management at MSU, has been working with the student-led team since he applied for funding last spring. He said they completed the first phase this semester: making a 3D heatmap of the university’s campus to identify network strength and coverage.

“[Seven] of our students and I have been actively involved in bringing this project to life and we’re excited to continue its second phase in collaboration with NASA-KY,” Yarali said.

Yarali said that map and data will be shared with the campus IT department to help optimize the network.

Graduate student Hassan Almarzook, who’s pursuing his master’s in OSHA at MSU, is the assembly team leader and designated drone pilot. He explains the mapping process and describes the finished project.

“The data we’re taking is going to be a kind of Google Map and it’s going to show you pins, and it will show you strength, latitude, elevation, all these things,” Almarzook said. “Whenever you connect to a Wi-Fi, it tells you how strong it is, but it doesn't tell you all the little details for them that would matter.”

Yarali said that there aren’t products on the market that offer “a comprehensive Wi-Fi modeling system that can be deployed remotely in almost any terrain.” He says the system could also be used to test the accuracy of GPS in an area.

Moving forward, Yarali hopes to apply the technology in life-saving situations, using the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to improve communications in emergency situations.

Ezana Fekadu, a junior majoring in computer science at MSU, leads the software team for the project. He said the technology could be used to mount on the fly wireless internet networks, boost cell service and be used in rescue operations.

“We’re focusing on emergency situations. So, we’re going to use the drones to provide cell signals whenever the cell signals are down, and also use thermal cameras to detect people for rescue missions,” Fekadu said.

Yarali pointed to a United Nations report that tied more than $2.97 trillion in global economic losses to disasters between 2010 and 2020, saying it highlights “the necessity of integrating drones and AI-driven data processing to significantly reduce response times, enhance situational awareness, and ultimately prevent further casualties and economic losses.”

Essential communications systems can be seriously impacted by natural disasters. To combat this, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), adopted the Mandatory Disaster Response Initiative in 2022, aimed to improve the reliability of wireless networks during emergencies and better support public safety.

Yarali hopes to secure more funding to continue his team’s research this fall.