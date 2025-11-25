Murray State University names four finalists for provost

Murray State University named four finalists Tuesday to be the school’s next provost.

Murray State’s provost also serves as its vice president of academic affairs , and oversees academic programs while also supporting activities and services to enhance teaching and learning.

The four finalists are Kimberly Paddock-O’Reilly, Laurie Couch, Rose Marie Ward and Alaric Williams. All four candidates will be on campus next week and Murray State University plans to hold town hall meetings for each candidate to introduce themselves to the campus and community.

Paddock-O’Reilly currently serves as the vice president for academic affairs at Chadron State College in Nebraska. Murray State President Ron Patterson led that college for two years before coming to the western Kentucky school. Patterson was Chadron State’s president when Paddock-O’Reilly was named to her current role.

Couch is the provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Salisbury University in Maryland. She has also been named a finalist for the open provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs position at University of Tennessee at Martin.

Ward is the dean of the University of Cincinnati's Graduate College and the school’s vice provost for graduate education.

Williams is Minot State University’s assistant vice president for academic affairs. Williams was previously the dean of curriculum, accreditation, and the school of professional studies/applied sciences at Chadron State College, but left for Minot State in 2023 – prior to Patterson’s appointment at the Nebraska college.

The town hall meetings for each finalist will be held on the following dates: