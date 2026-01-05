Murray State University searching for new provost candidates

Even though Murray State University’s board of regents approved the hiring of a new provost last month, the school’s president now says they’re moving in a different direction.

Murray State initially offered the position in December to Rose Marie Ward, who was supposed to start the job in February. But in an email sent Monday to Murray State students and employees, university president Ron Patterson said the search QUOTE “did not conclude as anticipated.”

Patterson said the school is going back to its executive search firm to find more candidates for the provost office. He said the school is hopeful that the position will be filled by July 1.

When asked for comment, the university did not provide further clarity as to why Ward would not be filling the position.