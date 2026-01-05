© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Murray State University searching for new provost candidates

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:33 PM CST
Murray State University

Even though Murray State University’s board of regents approved the hiring of a new provost last month, the school’s president now says they’re moving in a different direction.

Murray State initially offered the position in December to Rose Marie Ward, who was supposed to start the job in February. But in an email sent Monday to Murray State students and employees, university president Ron Patterson said the search QUOTE “did not conclude as anticipated.”

Patterson said the school is going back to its executive search firm to find more candidates for the provost office. He said the school is hopeful that the position will be filled by July 1.

When asked for comment, the university did not provide further clarity as to why Ward would not be filling the position.
Tags
Education Murray State University
Hannah Saad
Hannah Saad is the Assistant News Director for WKMS. Originally from Michigan, Hannah earned her bachelor’s degree in news media from The University of Alabama in 2021. Hannah moved to western Kentucky in the summer of 2021 to start the next chapter of her life after graduation. Prior to joining WKMS in March 2023, Hannah was a news reporter at The Paducah Sun. Her goal at WKMS is to share the stories of the region from those who call it home. Outside of work, Hannah enjoys exploring local restaurants, sports photography, painting, and spending time with her husband, Alex, and their two dogs.
See stories by Hannah Saad
Related Content