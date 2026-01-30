Murray State’s vet school proposal receives CPE approval

Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education on Friday approved Murray State University’s proposal to offer a doctorate of veterinary medicine program – which would be the first degree of its kind offered in the Bluegrass State.

Murray State officials first announced the school’s push to open Kentucky’s first veterinary medicine school in 2023 under then-president Bob Jackson – though the vet school idea was first explored by the western Kentucky campus over 50 years ago.

Less than 40 universities nationwide run veterinary medicine programs accredited by the American Veterinary Medicine Association (AVMA).

“This is a significant step as we continue to make great strides in advancing this important initiative, which will greatly benefit our region and the Commonwealth,” Murray State president Ron Patterson said in a news release.

Prior to 2025, most doctoral programs in Kentucky were offered primarily at the commonwealth’s two largest colleges: the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville. But Senate Bill 77, which was signed into law last year, opened the door for comprehensive universities like Murray State to start professional programs – like veterinary medicine – and to offer doctor of philosophy degrees. It also laid out standards for these schools to meet to be eligible to apply for CPE approval of new doctoral programs.

Friday’s approval of Murray State’s DVM degree is one of the first doctoral programs to be approved under the process outlined in SB 77.

Laura Ken Hoffman, who heads Murray State’s veterinary technology and pre-veterinary medicine programs, was appointed to be the founding dean of the vet school by the university’s board of regents. At Friday’s CPE meeting, she said the far western Kentucky school’s veterinary medicine program would increase opportunities for students looking to earn a DVM degree while also helping Kentucky train more professionals in the animal healthcare field – especially those willing to work in rural communities.

“This program was developed to address the shortage of veterinarians in our state and surrounding areas by focusing on recruiting students who want to work in underserved regions and preparing these students to work in rural areas upon graduation,” Hoffman told CPE members.

Hoffman said, according to Murray State’s projections, the veterinary program will generate enough revenue from tuition to be financially self-sufficient after its second year. She said the first two years of operation will be funded by Murray State’s foundation and university reserves. The foundation, a nonprofit separate from Murray State that serves as an umbrella organization for accepting private support for the university, has committed to give $500,000 annually for five years for the veterinary medicine program.

In years three through five, when Hoffman said tuition revenue is projected to cover the veterinary degree program, excess foundation funds will be used to replenish Murray State’s reserves.

A Murray State spokesperson told WKMS that one of the University’s budgetary considerations from the General Assembly this session is asking for funding support to construct an emergency veterinary and teaching clinic on campus – something that the university says has been recommended by practicing veterinarians to support DVM students’ needs. Murray State also plans to work with other veterinary clinics to get veterinary students access to hands-on education.

Approval from the state group is a milestone moment for Murray State’s plan to offer veterinary medicine degrees – but more work still needs to be done before a vet school can open its doors. The next step for Murray State is to gain accreditation from the AVMA for its vet school program.

If Murray State succeeds in gaining provisional accreditation from the AVMA, its first cohort of students seeking veterinary medicine degrees could be admitted as early as fall 2028, according to the CPE.