Murray State says it’s one step closer to full CPE approval of veterinary medicine program

Murray State is one step closer to establishing its School of Veterinary Medicine. According to a press release contained in a campus-wide email on Jan. 26, the university received approval from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education Academic and Strategic Initiatives Committee to offer a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine degree.

The approval was part of the committee’s meeting earlier the same day. The DVM program is expected to receive approval from the full council during the CPE’s next business meeting on Friday, Jan. 30.

“Today’s approval by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education Academic and Strategic Initiatives Committee is a significant step forward in our pursuit of a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at Murray State University,” Murray State President Ron Patterson said in the press release. “Dr. Laura Ken Hoffman did a fantastic job in presenting the DVM program. We are grateful to the committee for their support, and we look forward to presenting to CPE’s Board later this week as we continue to advance this important initiative.”

Murray State was able to apply for a DVM program after the passage of Kentucky Senate Bill 77 last year. But even with the legal hurdle out of the way, the school still needed approval from the CPE to actually establish the program. In anticipation of this approval, the university’s board of regents appointed Dr. Laura Ken Hoffman as the future school’s dean and planned construction on the new building.

