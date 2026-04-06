Murray State authorizes study to evaluate Racer Entertainment Village proposal

Murray State University’s Board of Regents authorized the school to launch a feasibility study Friday that would look into the possibility of creating an entertainment district that would include several Racer Athletics facilities.

At the last two quarterly board meetings, Athletics Director Nico Yantko has spoken about a proposed project called Racer Entertainment Village that would be on university property near the intersection of U.S. 641 and Kentucky Route 121, close to facilities like Roy Stewart Stadium and the CFSB Center. At a February meeting , Yantko said this project – which could potentially include a new hotel and convention space – has the opportunity to capitalize on the more than 200 events that take place on campus annually.

At Friday’s special called meeting , Murray State president Ron Patterson said the project could provide a new, external revenue source for the university to support the school’s annual budget in the coming years if it moves forward. Schools like Wake Forest University and Iowa State University have approved mixed-use development spaces in recent years, while the University of Kentucky voted last year to explore the idea of an entertainment district on its campus .

Murray State’s feasibility study, which will be funded by donations, will cost up to $400,000.

Regents also approved new contracts for men’s basketball coach Ryan Miller and women’s basketball coach Rechelle Turner on Friday, both running through June 2030. WPSD reports that Miller’s base salary will be $750,000 per year, while Turner’s will rise to $325,000 annually.

While considering the coaching contracts, staff regent David Wilson said the raises the board unanimously approved are higher raises by percentage than what any other staff members at the university typically receive – something he said the university needs to keep in mind as it develops a budget for the next fiscal year that begins on July 1. In response, Patterson said one of his priorities is investing in the university’s employees, and said he is working with the budget advisory committee on finding ways to better support faculty and staff.