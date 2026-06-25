Tennessee increases private school voucher vendor contract by $356M

Tennessee lawmakers are giving a $356 million raise to the company handling the state’s two private school voucher programs, despite the vendor’s woes in two other states.

The legislature’s Fiscal Review Committee approved the increase Wednesday, pushing the maximum contract amount for Student First Technologies, LLC to nearly $637 million over the life of its five-year contract to run an online portal where parents can apply for the funds and receive payments.

The increase for the last two years of the contract comes after the legislature added 15,000 students to the “Education Freedom Scholarship” program this year, pushing it to a total of 35,000 for the 2026-27 school year.

The Department of Education hired the Indiana-based company in May 2023 to administer the Education Savings Account program, ESA, for low-income students to attend private schools at a cost of around $40 million.

Approved in 2019, the ESA was Gov. Bill Lee’s first voucher program, and is available to students in Metro Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga. Initially, it was administered by Florida-based ClassWallet in a no-bid contract.

The department then widened the Student First Technologies contract to cover a separate private-school voucher program enacted in February 2025, which is projected to cost $270 million next school year after the expansion goes into effect.

Democratic Sen. Heidi Campbell of Nashville raised questions about the vendor Wednesday, saying Student First Technologies won Tennessee’s business even though the state of Arkansas terminated its contract with the vendor and obtained $300,000 in damages for failure to deliver online services.

The vendor also struggled to run a similar program in West Virginia after receiving a $10 million contract, failing to process nearly 3,000 of 9,000 student applications.

Campbell asked whether the department conducted an independent performance review of the vendor for “accountability.”

States Newsroom and The 74 reported that the vendor wasn’t supposed to take on other contracts until it cleaned up problems in West Virginia.

Department of Education officials responded by saying the vendor was selected in a competitive bid process and that the company has been a “good partner.” The Tennessee Comptroller hasn’t reported any problems with the performance of Student First Technologies.

Keith Minor, an attorney for the department, said the Comptroller’s Office audits all contracts and that the department can seek liquidated damages in case of a breach of contract.

Education officials referred reporters’ questions afterward to a department spokesperson.

Rep. Dan Howell, a Cleveland Republican who chairs the Fiscal Review Committee, declined to comment on the amount paid to Student First Technologies, saying he voted against the private-school voucher program when it was adopted last year.

But Sen. Todd Gardenhire, a Chattanooga Republican, said the committee should start looking at vendors’ backgrounds, including fines and penalties, when discussing contract increases. Gardenhire said after Wednesday’s meeting that the state needs to monitor the rising costs and consider legislation in 2027 to deal with the expense.

Gardenhire added that lawmakers also need to “see what the new governor, whoever that is, has an appetite to do.”

This story was originally published by the Tennessee Lookout.